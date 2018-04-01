Zacks: Brokerages Set $40.00 Price Target for AAON (AAON)

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $40.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AAON an industry rank of 78 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $39.00 on Friday. AAON has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,044.89, a PE ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AAON had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. research analysts expect that AAON will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Sam Neale sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $191,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,804.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/zacks-brokerages-set-40-00-price-target-for-aaon-aaon.html.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAON (AAON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.