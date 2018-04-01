Zacks: Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) Given $8.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Celsius an industry rank of 123 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CELH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on Celsius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.

CELH traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 79,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.97, a P/E ratio of -435.00 and a beta of -0.56. Celsius has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of functional calorie-burning fitness beverages under the Celsius brand name. The Company’s product range includes Sparkling Grape Rush, Sparkling Watermelon, Sparkling Orange, Sparkling Wild Berry, Sparkling Cola, Raspberry Acai Green Tea, Peach Mango Green Tea, Flo Fusion Orange and Flo Fusion Berry.

