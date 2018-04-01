Zacks: Celyad SA (CYAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $74.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Celyad an industry rank of 185 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYAD remained flat at $$35.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565. Celyad has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $345.53, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Celyad in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celyad during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celyad during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celyad by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after buying an additional 118,590 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celyad

Celyad SA, formerly Cardio3 Biosciences SA is a Belgium-based drug developing company. The Company develops stem cell-based therapies for cardiovascular disease. The Company focuses on developing regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. The Company’s product, C-Cure, allows the differentiation of a patient’s own cells into cardiopoeitic cells which grow into new heart cells and repair heart muscle.

