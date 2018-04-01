Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $22.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Evolus an industry rank of 167 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Evolus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOLS shares. Mizuho started coverage on Evolus in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Evolus in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Evolus in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Evolus in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Evolus stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,286. Evolus has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $12.97.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Evolus Inc (EOLS) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/zacks-evolus-inc-eols-given-average-rating-of-strong-buy-by-analysts-updated.html.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company. The Company is focused on providing physicians and aesthetic procedures and treatments. It also focuses on offering the self-pay aesthetic market and its product candidate, PrabotulinumtoxinA (DWP-450), is an injectable 900 kilodalton, or kDa, botulinum toxin type designed to address the needs of the large and growing facial aesthetics market.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.