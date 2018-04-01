BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “BP has rallied 15.6% over the past year, outperforming the industry’s 9.7% gain. During 2017, the leading integrated energy firm brought online seven key upstream projects. In fact, fourth-quarter 2017 production touched the highest mark since the January-to-March quarter of 2011. BP is also expected to bring online five more developments in 2018. All these projects along with the developments placed online during 2016 will likely help the energy giant add 800,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to net production capacity by 2020. However, the oil spill incident of 2010 in the BP-operated Macondo prospect continues to affect the company. BP anticipates cash out flow related to the incident of $3 billion through 2018 against the prior projection of slightly more than $2 billion. Moreover, BP’s reliance on Russia and offshore activity worldwide increases uncertainty given sanctions and low oil prices.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BP. Vetr downgraded BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.43 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.26.

NYSE BP opened at $40.54 on Friday. BP has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $134,174.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). BP had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $67.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BP by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,801,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $243,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of BP by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,270,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $179,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,709 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $71,406,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $270,881,000 after acquiring an additional 950,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,992,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

