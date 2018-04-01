Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Umpqua (UMPQ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut their price target on Umpqua from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.20.

UMPQ stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4,719.60, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $292.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.80 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 5,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $124,302.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,953.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 553,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 243,023 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,395,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,969,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

