Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pernod Ricard (PDRDY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Pernod Ricard from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs cut Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $33.55.

Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers liqueurs, sparkling wines, brandy, tequila, rum, vodka, bitters, gin, cognac, anise-based spirits, wine-based aperitifs, champagne, whisky, and ouzo. Its brand portfolio includes Absolut Vodka and Chivas Regal; Ballantines, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, and Havana Club; Martell Cognac, G.H.Mumm, The Glenlivet, Perrier-Jouët, and Royal Salute; and Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob's Creek, and Kenwood.

