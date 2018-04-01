Sundance Energy Australia (SNDE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sundance Energy Australia (NASDAQ:SNDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The firm presently has a $5.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Sundance Energy Australia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sundance Energy Australia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sundance Energy Australia in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Sundance Energy Australia in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sundance Energy Australia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sundance Energy Australia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.71.

NASDAQ:SNDE opened at $4.76 on Friday. Sundance Energy Australia has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

Sundance Energy Australia Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company's exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma.

