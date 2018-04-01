Zacks: New Age Beverages Corp (NBEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $6.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned New Age Beverages an industry rank of 129 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Monday, December 4th.

NASDAQ NBEV opened at $2.42 on Thursday. New Age Beverages has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. Pacific Grove Capital LP boosted its position in New Age Beverages by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Grove Capital LP now owns 1,679,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 738,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in New Age Beverages during the second quarter valued at $3,358,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Age Beverages by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 470,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 182,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in New Age Beverages during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in New Age Beverages during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

The New Age Beverage Corporation, formerly Bucha, Inc, is a healthy functional beverage company. The Company is the owner of XingTea, XingEnergy, Aspen Pure and the Bucha Live Kombucha brands. The Company’s bucha Live Kombucha is a gluten free, organic certified, sparkling kombucha tea and is distributed in health and grocery chains across North America.

