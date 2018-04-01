Zacks: Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) Given $36.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $36.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Northrim BanCorp an industry rank of 126 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

NRIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.43, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.74. Northrim BanCorp has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $38.15.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. equities research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) Given $36.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/zacks-northrim-bancorp-inc-nrim-given-36-00-average-price-target-by-brokerages.html.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment’s principal business focus is the offering of loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in its primary market areas. The Community Banking segment operates approximately 10 branches throughout Alaska.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrim BanCorp (NRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.