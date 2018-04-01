Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 6,365 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.89.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $829,662.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,007,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross W. Manire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $270,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,780 shares of company stock worth $8,029,513 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $3.24 on Friday, reaching $139.19. The stock had a trading volume of 224,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,602. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $86.82 and a 1-year high of $148.71. The firm has a market cap of $7,411.87, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products worldwide. It offers AIDC products, including mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification device readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, and real-time location systems; related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables; and software utilities and applications.

