Zilbercoin (ZBC) Price Hits $0.0111

Zilbercoin (CURRENCY:ZBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Zilbercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. Zilbercoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Zilbercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zilbercoin has traded down 28.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilbercoin alerts:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00691072 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006064 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003807 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000601 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00089680 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Zilbercoin Coin Profile

Zilbercoin (ZBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2017. Zilbercoin’s total supply is 9,142,266 coins. Zilbercoin’s official website is zilbercoin.space. Zilbercoin’s official Twitter account is @zilbercoin_zbc.

Buying and Selling Zilbercoin

Zilbercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Zilbercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilbercoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilbercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilbercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilbercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.