Zlancer Trading Down 50.3% Over Last Week (ZCG)

Zlancer (CURRENCY:ZCG) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Zlancer token can currently be bought for about $0.0732 or 0.00001048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and ForkDelta. During the last seven days, Zlancer has traded down 50.3% against the US dollar. Zlancer has a total market cap of $146,911.00 and $206.00 worth of Zlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002998 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00688123 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00161919 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00032564 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00031116 BTC.

About Zlancer

Zlancer’s launch date was November 5th, 2017. Zlancer’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,007,615 tokens. Zlancer’s official Twitter account is @ZCashGOLD. The official website for Zlancer is zlancer.net. The official message board for Zlancer is medium.com/@zlancer.

Zlancer Token Trading

Zlancer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and ForkDelta. It is not possible to buy Zlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zlancer must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

