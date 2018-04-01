Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Price Target Raised to GBX 570

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 550 ($7.60) to GBX 570 ($7.88) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ZTF stock remained flat at $GBX 550 ($7.60) during midday trading on Wednesday. Zotefoams has a 12 month low of GBX 280 ($3.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 532 ($7.35).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a GBX 4.02 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This is an increase from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $1.91. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

