ZrCoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.41 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $19,341.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00012968 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003005 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00703171 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00162558 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033237 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00031010 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,894 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,807,146 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is not currently possible to purchase ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

