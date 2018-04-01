ZSEcoin (CRYPTO:ZSE) Price Hits $0.0137 on Top Exchanges

ZSEcoin (CURRENCY:ZSE) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One ZSEcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. ZSEcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $136.00 worth of ZSEcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZSEcoin has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.25 or 0.04452900 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00001271 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012600 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007264 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015572 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012294 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ZSEcoin Coin Profile

ZSEcoin (ZSE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2016. ZSEcoin’s total supply is 7,026,698 coins. ZSEcoin’s official website is zsecoin.com. ZSEcoin’s official Twitter account is @PrestigeCoin.

ZSEcoin Coin Trading

ZSEcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy ZSEcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZSEcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZSEcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

