ZSEcoin (ZSE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $38.00

ZSEcoin (CURRENCY:ZSE) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. ZSEcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of ZSEcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZSEcoin has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar. One ZSEcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZSEcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.52 or 0.04288440 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001265 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012133 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007167 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015572 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011509 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About ZSEcoin

ZSEcoin (CRYPTO:ZSE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2016. ZSEcoin’s total supply is 7,027,808 coins. The official website for ZSEcoin is zsecoin.com. ZSEcoin’s official Twitter account is @PrestigeCoin.

ZSEcoin Coin Trading

ZSEcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase ZSEcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZSEcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZSEcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZSEcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZSEcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.