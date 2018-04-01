Zurcoin (CRYPTO:ZUR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $136,814.00

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Zurcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zurcoin has a market capitalization of $136,814.00 and approximately $103.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zurcoin has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002362 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017541 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zurcoin (CRYPTO:ZUR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. The official website for Zurcoin is shai102.wix.com/zurcoin.

Zurcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Zurcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zurcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zurcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

