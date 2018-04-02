-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.03). National-Oilwell Varco reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National-Oilwell Varco.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Barclays set a $37.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.55.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $264,632.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,257,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $909,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,663 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,929,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,616,000 after buying an additional 637,925 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,390,274 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $230,178,000 after buying an additional 255,563 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,421,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $187,541,000 after buying an additional 765,634 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $36.89. 4,367,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,416. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.75%.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

