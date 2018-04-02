-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freshpet Inc (FRPT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Freshpet posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRPT. ValuEngine cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

Freshpet (FRPT) opened at $16.55 on Monday. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.55, a P/E ratio of -118.21 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,682,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,830,000 after purchasing an additional 999,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,062,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 73,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 639,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 564,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc is a manufacturer of fresh, refrigerated pet food distributed across North America. The Company operates in the segment of manufacturing, marketing and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The Company’s products consist of dog food, cat food, and dog and cat treats.

