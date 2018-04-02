-$0.14 EPS Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Vista Outdoor reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 566.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.13. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of -0.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 40,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $2,695,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The Company operates through two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces and sources ammunition and firearms for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, as well as ammunition for local law enforcement, the United States Government and international markets.

