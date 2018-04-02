$0.17 EPS Expected for Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.22. Tripadvisor posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRIP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.05.

NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.03. 79,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,666. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $5,682.97, a PE ratio of 85.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tripadvisor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the travel company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 9,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $378,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dermot Halpin sold 26,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,118,039.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 17,655.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,598 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. TripAdvisor, the Company’s brand, is a travel site. The Company operates through two segments: Hotel and Non-Hotel. The Company’s Hotel segment includes click-based advertising and transaction; display-based and subscription-based advertising, and other hotel operations.

