-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Talend (TLND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Talend’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Talend posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Talend had a negative return on equity of 454.15% and a negative net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million.

TLND has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Talend from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLND. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Talend during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Talend during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talend during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Talend during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Talend by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLND stock traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 223,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,619. Talend has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $1,414.03, a PE ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01.

About Talend

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

