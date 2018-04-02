$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardtronics PLC (CATM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.16. Cardtronics posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardtronics.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.23 million. Cardtronics had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

CATM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of CATM traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $22.35. 110,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,023.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $46.95.

In other news, EVP Joseph Bradley Nolan purchased 5,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $149,766.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 322,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $7,509,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/0-25-earnings-per-share-expected-for-cardtronics-plc-catm-this-quarter.html.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc, formerly Cardtronics, Inc, provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMS) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The Company’s operations consists of its North America, Europe, and Corporate & Other segments. Its ATM operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico are included in its North America segment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardtronics (CATM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.