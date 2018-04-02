$0.26 EPS Expected for Chico’s (CHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Chico’s (NYSE:CHS) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.34. Chico’s also reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chico’s.

Chico’s (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Chico’s had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $587.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CHS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Chico’s in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Chico’s in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,224. Chico’s has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1,155.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Chico’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Chico’s’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Chico’s

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

