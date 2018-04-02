-$0.28 EPS Expected for Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Intec Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.27). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intec Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intec Pharma.

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services started coverage on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of Intec Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intec Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NTEC stock remained flat at $$6.45 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,489. Intec Pharma has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $9.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $8,607,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Intec Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,392,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Intec Pharma by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 42,867 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Intec Pharma by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intec Pharma during the third quarter valued at $895,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “-$0.28 EPS Expected for Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) This Quarter” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/0-28-eps-expected-for-intec-pharma-ltd-ntec-this-quarter-updated-updated.html.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd is an Israel-based drug development company. It is a development stage biopharmaceutical company that develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill, a novel gastro-retentive delivery system, improves the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of various drugs.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intec Pharma (NTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.