$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for BP plc (BP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BP plc (NYSE:BP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BP’s earnings. BP reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BP will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BP.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). BP had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $67.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Vetr lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.43 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.10 to $40.10 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

NYSE BP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,752,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,172,948. The firm has a market cap of $134,174.02, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. BP has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. BP’s payout ratio is 126.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of BP by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 832.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

