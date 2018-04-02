$0.70 EPS Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. S&T Bancorp posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,164,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,088,000 after buying an additional 115,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,460,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,581,000 after buying an additional 101,676 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,654,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,618,000 after buying an additional 45,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ STBA) traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $42.70. 291,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,493.18, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $43.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts time and demand deposits; offers commercial and consumer loans; cash management services; brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

