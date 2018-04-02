$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Visa (V) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Visa (NYSE:V) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.04. Visa posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray raised their target price on Visa from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.21.

Visa stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.72. The stock had a trading volume of 554,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,429,956. The stock has a market cap of $246,481.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a 12 month low of $88.13 and a 12 month high of $126.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beach Investment Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Visa by 455.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 144,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 118,159 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Visa by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,881,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 120,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

