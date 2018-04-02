$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) will post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.06. Omnicom Group reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Omnicom Group.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.77.

Shares of Omnicom Group (OMC) traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.98. 2,407,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,752. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17,035.23, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 2,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $154,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 42,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,370.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) This Quarter” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/1-05-earnings-per-share-expected-for-omnicom-group-inc-omc-this-quarter-updated-updated.html.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc is a holding company. The Company provides advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. The Company’s branded networks and agencies operate in all markets around the world and provide a range of services, which it groups into four disciplines: advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations and specialty communications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicom Group (OMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.