$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) will report sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Realogy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Realogy reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realogy will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.48 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Realogy.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RLGY shares. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price target on shares of Realogy to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Realogy in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Realogy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Realogy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,199,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in Realogy by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 3,971,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 980,000 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group grew its position in Realogy by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 3,943,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,632 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Realogy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,562,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,404,000 after purchasing an additional 54,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Realogy by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,574,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,807,000 after purchasing an additional 788,200 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3,550.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17. Realogy has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $35.18.

Realogy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. Realogy’s payout ratio is 22.93%.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

