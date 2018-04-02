$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for SCANA Co. (SCG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) will announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SCANA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $0.97. SCANA reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SCANA will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SCANA.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. SCANA had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. SCANA’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCG shares. Wells Fargo downgraded shares of SCANA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS assumed coverage on shares of SCANA in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCANA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price target on shares of SCANA in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCANA during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of SCANA by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SCANA during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SCANA by 51.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of SCANA by 1,723.4% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCANA stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. SCANA has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $71.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5,356.07, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. SCANA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

About SCANA

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in South Carolina. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Gas Marketing and All Other. The Company is engaged in the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina.

