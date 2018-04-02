$1.25 Million in Sales Expected for Achaogen Inc (AKAO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) to report $1.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Achaogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. Achaogen reported sales of $7.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Achaogen will report full-year sales of $1.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $21.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $65.39 million per share, with estimates ranging from $30.73 million to $122.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Achaogen.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 million. Achaogen had a negative return on equity of 83.14% and a negative net margin of 1,124.10%.

Several research firms have commented on AKAO. ValuEngine raised shares of Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Achaogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

AKAO stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. 1,073,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.34, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.28. Achaogen has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

In related news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan purchased 527,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,437,452.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,697,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,743,823.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan purchased 95,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,483.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,602,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,358,629.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 837,068 shares of company stock worth $8,919,824 and sold 10,089 shares worth $110,576. 8.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Achaogen in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC boosted its holdings in Achaogen by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Achaogen in the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Achaogen by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 62,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Achaogen in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections. The Company is involved in researching and developing plazomicin, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI), blood stream infections and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE).

