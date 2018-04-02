$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) will report $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.95 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Gabelli raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Shares of FBHS stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,691. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $9,433.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Cabinets segment includes custom, semi-custom and stock cabinetry for the kitchen, bath and other parts of the home under brand names, including Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Diamond, Kitchen Classics, Kitchen Craft, Schrock, Omega, Homecrest, Thomasville, StarMark and Ultracraft.

