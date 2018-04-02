$1.35 EPS Expected for Microchip Technology (MCHP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Microchip Technology reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The business had revenue of $994.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 4,159 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $349,938.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,635.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Esther Johnson sold 2,275 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $222,722.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,552. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The company has a market cap of $21,409.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

