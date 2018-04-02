$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.93. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.40. 28,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.23. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,411.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Frederick Stax sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $108,304.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,688 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 39.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 72,887 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 93 new vehicle franchises, representing 28 brands of automobiles at 77 dealership locations, and 23 collision centers in the United States. In addition, as of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated two standalone used vehicle stores in Florida.

