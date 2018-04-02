$10.79 Million in Sales Expected for Safety Income & Growth Inc (SAFE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) to post sales of $10.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safety Income & Growth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.17 million and the highest is $11.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safety Income & Growth will report full year sales of $10.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.12 million to $23.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $41.85 million per share, with estimates ranging from $36.59 million to $47.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Safety Income & Growth.

Get Safety Income & Growth alerts:

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safety Income & Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho set a $18.00 price objective on Safety Income & Growth and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Safety Income & Growth in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 49,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $884,195.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Geoffrey G. Jervis bought 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $550,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 597,895 shares of company stock worth $10,630,584 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safety Income & Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Income & Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safety Income & Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Safety Income & Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 1,005.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE SAFE) traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,686. Safety Income & Growth has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/10-79-million-in-sales-expected-for-safety-income-growth-inc-safe-this-quarter-updated.html.

Safety Income & Growth Company Profile

Safety, Income & Growth Inc, formerly Safety, Income and Growth, Inc, is formed primarily to acquire, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases (GNLs). The Company’s portfolio consists of 12 properties, which includes Doubletree Seattle Airport, One Ally Center, Hilton Salt Lake, Doubletree Mission Valley, Doubletree Sonoma, Doubletree Durango, Dallas Market Center: Sheraton Suites, Northside Forsyth Hospital Medical Center, NASA/JPSS Headquarters, The Buckler Apartments, Dallas Market Center: Marriott Courtyard and Lock Up Self Storage Facility.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safety Income & Growth (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.