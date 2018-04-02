108,000 Shares in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 108,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 138,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,558,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $711,564,000 after purchasing an additional 666,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 55,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $5,914,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,947,897.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.96.

SLB opened at $64.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $89,651.18, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $61.02 and a 12-month high of $80.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

