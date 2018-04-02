Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $236,000 in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,156,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,279,000 after buying an additional 188,818 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,767,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,345,000 after buying an additional 222,932 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,560,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,906,000 after buying an additional 337,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,542,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,471,000 after buying an additional 57,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,494,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,270,000 after buying an additional 106,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

XHR stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $2,106.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $259.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Xenia) is a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in premium full service, lifestyle and urban upscale hotels, with a focus on var ious markets, as well as leisure destinations in the United States. As of October 4, 2017, the Company owned 39 hotels, 37 of which are completely owned, comprising 11,533 rooms, across 18 states and the District of Columbia, including a majority interest in two hotels owned through two investments in real estate entities.

