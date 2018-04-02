Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $433,000 in Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABY opened at $33.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,115.83, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $43.60.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.38 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Natus Medical Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Natus Medical announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on BABY. Roth Capital set a $39.00 target price on Natus Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair downgraded Natus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Natus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

In related news, Director Ken Ludlum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $126,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated is a provider of newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

