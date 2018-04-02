12,918 Shares in First Financial Bank (FFBC) Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bank (NASDAQ:FFBC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,918 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in First Financial Bank by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 72,035 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Financial Bank by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. First Financial Bank has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1,822.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

First Financial Bank (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Financial Bank had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $94.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bank will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from First Financial Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. First Financial Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on First Financial Bank from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Hilliard Lyons upgraded First Financial Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. FIG Partners upgraded First Financial Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

About First Financial Bank

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

