MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,179,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,411,000 after buying an additional 54,661 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.5% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 152,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,979,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KHP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 95,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.09, for a total transaction of $15,526,004.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,268 shares in the company, valued at $15,700,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $84,722.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS set a $155.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Vetr downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $137.72 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.40.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $147.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88,078.12, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

