$139.58 Million in Sales Expected for Novanta Inc (NOVT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) will post sales of $139.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.25 million. Novanta posted sales of $108.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full-year sales of $139.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $593.24 million to $599.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $631.89 million per share, with estimates ranging from $631.80 million to $631.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $146.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 1st. William Blair started coverage on Novanta in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NOVT stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,688. Novanta has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,804.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $498,058.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,917. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 78,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Novanta by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, formerly GSI Group Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems. The Company’s segments are Photonics, Vision and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures and markets photonics-based solutions, including carbon dioxide (CO2) laser sources, laser scanning and laser beam delivery products, to customers around the world.

