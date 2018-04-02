Koch Industries Inc. Takes $175,000 Position in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,581 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,594,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 81.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after buying an additional 767,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,444,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,256,000 after buying an additional 193,985 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of SXC opened at $10.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $694.48, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.14. SunCoke Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of coke in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, Coal Logistics, and Corporate and Other. The Domestic Coke segment consists of its Jewell Coke Company, L.P. (Jewell), Indiana Harbor Coke Company (Indiana Harbor), Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City) and Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown) cokemaking and heat recovery operations.

