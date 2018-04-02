Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) Stock

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. Hi-Crush Partners makes up 0.6% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Hi-Crush Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV raised its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,400,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hi-Crush Partners during the 4th quarter worth $5,618,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 261,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 323,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 202,447 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCLP. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price objective on Hi-Crush Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.25 price objective on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hi-Crush Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $16.00 price objective on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hi-Crush Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Shares of Hi-Crush Partners stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. Hi-Crush Partners LP has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.78, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Hi-Crush Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.50 million. analysts expect that Hi-Crush Partners LP will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hi-Crush Partners

Hi-Crush Partners LP is an integrated producer, transporter, marketer and distributor of monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral that is used as a proppant to manage the recovery rates of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. Its reserves consist of northern white sand, a resource in Wisconsin and limited portions of the upper Midwest region of the United States.

