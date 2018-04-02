MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $4.69 Million in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Stock

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 151,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,716,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949,143 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,210,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,881,000 after acquiring an additional 199,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,361,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 7.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,427,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,232,000 after acquiring an additional 224,036 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL opened at $25.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Newell Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $55.08. The company has a market cap of $12,362.90, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Newell Brands had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

