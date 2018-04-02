Element Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 155,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,021,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Spark Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,188,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,340,000. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 27,905.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 353,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after purchasing an additional 352,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Spark Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,848,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,986,000 after buying an additional 241,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Spark Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,413,000 after buying an additional 239,723 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ONCE opened at $66.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,478.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.82. Spark Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $91.75.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73). The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a negative net margin of 2,100.80%. equities analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $73.00 price target on Spark Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Spark Therapeutics Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

