$16.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Target Co. (TGT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to report $16.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.57 billion and the lowest is $16.26 billion. Target posted sales of $16.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $16.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.92 billion to $72.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $73.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $72.08 billion to $74.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The retailer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.56 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 23.04%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners set a $77.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Vetr cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.59 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $37,740.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $78.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,020.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 8,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $656,664.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,721.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management raised its holdings in Target by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 22,843 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Target by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 12,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/16-43-billion-in-sales-expected-for-target-co-tgt-this-quarter.html.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.