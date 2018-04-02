Element Capital Management LLC Takes $2.10 Million Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,604,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Globalstar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Feinberg Stephen acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at $8,822,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globalstar by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,346,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,948 shares during the period. Steelhead Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Steelhead Partners LLC now owns 29,324,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 383,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 85,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 502,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $0.69 on Monday. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.59.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a net margin of 172.06% and a return on equity of 145.71%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc (Globalstar) provides mobile satellite services (MSS), including voice and data communications services globally through satellite. The Company provides wireless communications services in areas not served or underserved by terrestrial wireless and wireline networks and in circumstances where terrestrial networks are not operational due to natural or man-made disasters.

