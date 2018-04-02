X Square Capital LLC Invests $302,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,624 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $103,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.3% during the third quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.4% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $3,150,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,572.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $2,213,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,687.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,859 shares of company stock worth $20,176,650 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Vetr upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.28 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 4th. Argus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.76.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.43. 3,015,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $82,686.85, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $199.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

